Private jet crash kills music producer Flow La Movie and eight others in Dominican Republic

The cause of the crash is not yet known

Thursday 16 December 2021 07:08
<p>Smoke rises from the runway of Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republican, where a private jet crashed on 15 December, 2021.</p>

(Photo courtesy of Francisco J Diaz)

Nine people died in a private plane crash on Wednesday on a runway in the Dominican Republic, including music producer Flow La Movie.

The Puerto Rican musician, whose full name is José Angel Hernandez, is behind Latin radio hits like “Te Boté” and “AM,” was 38, and was one of nine total who perished in the crash, along with his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and his son, Jayden Hernandez, according to Helidosa Aviation Group, which owns the jet.

Their plane went down in an emergency landing at the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo on Wednesday.

“This accident causes us great pain and grief. We ask that you prudently join in solidarity to support the families affected, who along with us are going through this difficult time,” Helidosa said in a statement.

Musicians like J Balvin mourned the deceased producer, writing, “José Ángel, thanks for your good vibes always. Rest in peace.”

The jet took off from La Isabela Airport in El Higüero on a flight bound for Florida, but the pilot quickly declared an emergency and diverted the trip to the nearby Amérias airport, about 45 km away, reported Listin Diario, a Dominican newspaper.

The precise cause of the crash, which killed all seven passengers and two crew members, is not yet known.

Videos and photos began to circulate on social media of the reported crash site, where emergency crews rushed to put out a fire that sent black smoke into the sky.

The Independent has reached out to airport officials in Santo Domingo, as well as Helidosa, for comment.

Helidosa Aviation group was founded in 1992, and operates a fleet of 23 helicopters and 13 aircraft based in the Dominican Republic, which provide charter flights, air ambulance services, and helicopter tours.

