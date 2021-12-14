Former professional boxing star Jimmy Rave has died battling poor health after both his legs and one of his arms were amputated.

His daughter Kailah and wrestling agent Bill Behrens confirmed on Tuesday in a statement that he had died. “James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39,” the statement said, referring to Rave’s real name.

The news of the boxing star’s death comes less than two months after he confirmed that he had to undergo amputation surgery to remove both his legs, after an Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection, just months after he had his left arm removed.

While the reason for his death has not been revealed, Raves had been “struggling with drug addiction for many years” which led to the “amputation of his arm and, later, both of his legs,” the statement said.

“James was best known as Professional Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. His career started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades. He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the ‘Rock and Rave Infection’,” it added.

The wrestler was earlier forced to retire from professional wrestling and quit his 21-year-long wrestling career in November last year as he battled the infection and amputations. He had also contracted Covid.

Raves had been struggling with mounting hospital bills due to his constant ill health. He had tweeted an image of a hospital bill that totalled $103,314.77 (£78,261) in October.

“Thank you to all those who have been supportive of this journey thus far,” he wrote in the tweet. “Your contributions have helped in my daily living and getting life back in order. I just recently got this bill in the mail ... WOW!” he added, sharing his PayPal account details.

He had also earlier revealed that he had experienced drug addiction in the past and entered rehab in 2009.

Announcing his retirement, he said that his “world came crashing down when doctors found an infection in my left arm”.

“I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in-ring career,” he had said.

Describing his journey as a successful wrestler, Mr Behrens’ statement said Raves had toured Japan with wrestling promotion companies Dragon Gate Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2008, in which he had competed in the “Best of the Super Junior” Tournament.

"Outside of wrestling, he held the position of Director of the Bartow County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years,” it added.

Fellow wrestler Randy Wayne said in a Facebook post: “I have no idea what happened or the specifics here but it’d be hard to not believe his battles with his demons contributed greatly to his passing at a very young age of 39.”

“If you’re fighting addiction, get help. If you don’t know where to turn, message, text or call me and I’ll get you pointed in the right direction to get the help you need.”

Raves is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, son James II and his parents Jim and Toni Guffey, the statement said.

“At the time of his death, he was living in Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert,” it said, adding that memorial services for the wrestler would be held in Georgia.