A professional cyclist’s winning moment of being the first to cross the finish line during a race in Colombia turned into catastrophe after he crashed directly onto his wife and injured her.

Luis Carlos Chia was cycling in the annual Vuelta a Colombia competition in Monteria city on Sunday while his wife Claudia Roncancio was taking pictures of him from the other end of the finish line.

As he came closer to the finish line, Mr Chia began raising his hands and thumping his chest in triumph but his bicycle, still in motion, could be seen crashing into his wife within seconds, even as a few people narrowly sidestepped and saved themselves.

An unaware Ms Roncancio was caught off guard by her husband’s swift descent past the finish line when the cycle rammed directly into her, showed the video.

Television commentators had initially highlighted the collision and had said someone in the crowd was injured before being told it was the winner’s spouse, according to LadBible.

Video showed a visibly shocked Ms Roncancio lying motionless with her eyes open and her head on the concrete.

Another video showed aerial footage of a triumphant Mr Chia crossing the finish line. The footage cuts to the couple who can be seen lying on the ground as others rush to help them.

Ms Roncancio was taken to the hospital shortly after where she remained under medical observation and had to get her head wound stitched, according to reports.

Mr Chia was helped off the bike and was given medical help as well.

Shortly after the incident, Mr Chia said he wanted to brake but the bike did not respond.

“I hit my wife but it could have just as easily have been another person,” he said.

He added that his wife was checked by doctors after the deadly collision who attributed the unconsciousness to the “shock of it”.

“She knew there was going to be a sprint finish and I don’t understand why she didn’t get out of the way,” he said.

This was the cyclist’s third stage victory and his second so far in this year’s race. Ms Roncancio records his cycling successes on her Instagram page.