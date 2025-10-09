Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida’s largest grocery chain has announced plans to allow customers to carry firearms in all of its stores in the Sunshine State.

The change in Publix’s in-store policy comes after the First District Court of Appeals ruled last month that the state’s ban on open carrying was unconstitutional.

“As of Sept. 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms. Publix follows all federal, state and local laws,” Hannah Herring, the brand’s media relations manager, told Spectrum News. “Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix.

“In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience — whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not — we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates.”

The decision to allow people to open carry in Publix's stores has split public opinion.

open image in gallery Publix has announced plans to allow customers to open carry guns ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Women make 85% of family spending decisions,” author Shannon Watts wrote on X. “As a mom and a Floridian, I’ll find a grocery store that doesn’t make me wonder whether someone is open carrying or about to open fire.”

Other shoppers have cheered Publix's allowing customers to display their guns in its stores, of which it has just under 900 in Florida.

“I love Publix. Class act,” one shopper posted on X.

However, the overturning of the 1987 ban on open carrying does not mean that guns can be displayed anywhere.

“Law enforcement buildings, government buildings, schools, private property and businesses have the right to refuse your entry,” Osceola County interim Sheriff Chris Blackmon said. “So, if a business asks you to leave because you open carry, they have that right.”

When the ban was overturned, James Uthmeier, the state’s attorney general, claimed “our God-given right to self-defense is indispensable.”

“Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeals just ruled that Florida’s open carry ban is no longer constitutionally enforceable statewide,” Uthmeier wrote. “Our office fully supports the Court’s decision.

“This is a big win for the Second Amendment rights of Floridians.

“As we’ve all witnessed over the last few days, our God-given right to self-defense is indispensable.”

open image in gallery The state’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, said that the overturning of the ban was a ‘win’ for the ‘rights of Floridians’ ( AP )

The news comes after Republican Senator Don Gaetz proposed a bill that would waive some of the licensing and training requirements for individuals using guns to protect religious buildings.

Gaetz has claimed that religious leaders have asked him to put the bill forward, since they cannot afford private security.

"I hope my bill is never necessary, and I'm really sorry that we had to file it, but the fact is that congregations need to have some way to provide area security for themselves if they can't afford to buy or arrange for an armed security patrol," he told FOX 13.

Previous laws restricting people from acting in a security capacity have required Floridians to obtain a concealed carry permit, pass a level 2 background check, and secure approval from their local sheriff’s office.

The Independent has contacted Publix for further comment.