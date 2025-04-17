Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Puerto Rico slammed by island-wide blackout just days before Easter weekend

The massive outage hit the entire island days before the largely Catholic island celebrates Easter

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Thursday 17 April 2025 05:06 BST
Puerto Rico: Passengers Evacuate Tren Urbano After Major Power Outage

At least 1.4 million customers in Puerto Rico lost power as the entire U.S. territory was hit by an island-wide blackout.

The outage occurred at 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Luma Energy, the company responsible for power distribution and transmission across Puerto Rico, noting that it’s working to restore electrical systems.

The massive outage led to disarray across the island. Hundreds of thousands were without water, train passengers were forced to walk along the rails after power was lost, and unlit traffic lights triggered gridlock. The blackout occurred days before the largely Catholic island celebrates Easter.

And it may be days before the lights come back on.

“This is unacceptable,” Josué Colón, the island’s “energy czar” and former executive director of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the Associated Press reported.

People walk down a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the island was hit with a massive power outage
People walk down a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the island was hit with a massive power outage (REUTERS)

Luma Energy is prioritizing restoring power to “critical facilities,” like Centro Médico hospital, while 90 percent of customers’ electricity will hopefully be restored within 48 to 72 hours, the company estimated in an 8 p.m. update posted to X.

By 11 p.m. Wednesday, about 100,000 customers had their power restored.

“This event once again highlights the fragility of the electrical system, something LUMA has pointed out since the beginning of its operations,” the company said. “We remain committed to transforming it into a safer and more reliable system for all customers in Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico's Energy Czar Josué Colón speaks alongside Interim Governor and Secretary of State Veronica Ferraiuoli during a press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico Thursday as the territory suffers an island-wide blackout
Puerto Rico's Energy Czar Josué Colón speaks alongside Interim Governor and Secretary of State Veronica Ferraiuoli during a press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico Thursday as the territory suffers an island-wide blackout (EPA)

Puerto Rico residents are no strangers to massive blackouts; the most recent occurred just months ago on New Year’s Eve.

“It is unacceptable that we have a failure of this magnitude in the electrical transmission system,” Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón said Wednesday.

She was on vacation when the territory went dark, but returned Wednesday night, according to AP.

People queue near a restaurant in a dark street after Puerto Rico was hit with a massive power outage where energy plants across the island unexpectedly shut down
People queue near a restaurant in a dark street after Puerto Rico was hit with a massive power outage where energy plants across the island unexpectedly shut down (REUTERS)

Both Interim Governor Veronica Ferraiuoli and Energy Czar Josué Colón are “working diligently” with the energy sector to resolve the issue, the governor said in a statement.

Both the island’s hospitals, according to Ferraiuoli, and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were relying on generator power.

"Flights are operating normally and are uninterrupted," the airport announced at 1.20 p.m. on X. "We recommend passengers to arrive to the airport with sufficient time."

The cause of the outage is under investigation, power generator Genera PR said Wednesday on X.

