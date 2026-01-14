Six puppies treated for suspected fentanyl overdose after dramatic rescue
Sheriff's deputies tracked down the individuals believed to have dropped off the dogs
Six puppies in rural Washington state are set to be adopted after a dramatic rescue following a suspected drug overdose, with some potentially finding homes with the fire station staff who saved them.
The ordeal began on Sunday when two individuals brought three sickened puppies to Sky Valley Fire, located approximately an hour's drive north-east of Seattle. Officials suspect the animals either inhaled or ingested fentanyl.
Firefighters swiftly administered the anti-overdose medication naloxone intranasally, alongside oxygen, and even performed CPR. Battalion Chief Brandon Vargas confirmed on Tuesday that it wasn't long before the puppies' tails began wagging again.
Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies tracked down the individuals believed to have dropped off the dogs, discovering three more puppies also in need of urgent treatment.
An investigation into animal cruelty or neglect is now underway, though authorities noted the pair claimed they were temporarily caring for the puppies.
This incident adds to a growing number of national cases where pets have been successfully revived after exposure to fentanyl or other opioids.
David Byrd, manager of Snohomish County Animal Services, stated the puppies now have a clean bill of health but will remain in quarantine for approximately one more week before being released for adoption.
The Everett animal shelter, monitoring their recovery, has been inundated with adoption offers, prompting a request for the public to refrain from calling with enquiries about the puppies.
"We definitely have some personnel that are interested in wanting to adopt those," Vargas added, hinting at a potential happy ending for the rescued canines.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks