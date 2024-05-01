The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A heartbreaking video shows the moment a confused puppy chases the fleeing car of its cold-hearted owners after they dumped her on the grounds of a California mobile home park.

Priscilla Garvey, the assistant manager of the Country Living Mobile Home Park in Fresno, says she was crushed when two people abandoned the adorable puppy there on Thursday.

The horrifying scene was caught on the park’s surveillance footage. In it, the people can be seen driving onto the facility’s grounds, leaving the puppy in the parking lot and taking off.

Undeterred, the German Shepard mix puppy, which Ms Garvey has named “Bear”, chased after the vehicle until it exited the mobile home. When the car was no longer visible, the puppy, appearing confused, walked around and then sat in the middle of the road.

Puppy chases after car after being abandoned by owner

The situation left Ms Garvey in disbelief.

“I was really sad that someone could just abandon a puppy,” Ms Garvey said. “She was so energetic and so sweet that it just broke my heart that someone could just take this puppy somewhere and just go.”

The woman walked out of her office and brought the puppy inside before calling Fresno Animal Center to pick up the dog. Both she and her boss briefly thought about taking the puppy home but ultimately decided against it.

While some of the facility’s residents expressed interest in keeping the dog, the puppy is likely to outgrow the facility’s weight restrictions.

An officer later picked up the puppy, which is now available for adoption. A spokesperson for the city declined to name the rescue due to privacy concerns.

The Fresno Police Department is currently investigating the incident, Rudy Pina, an animal resource officer told Nexstar’s KSEE/KGPE. Abandoning a puppy is a misdemeanour offence in California.

Even so, the officer said that the department routinely handles reports of abandoned pets.

“Unfortunately, our animal control department responds to animal abandonment calls every single week in the city of Fresno.”