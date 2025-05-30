Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of the one-month-old baby who died in a New York apartment building on Tuesday have spoken out, saying that their child died as a result of SIDS. Initial reports said that Kiyanna Winfield was killed after being mauled by a six-week-old pit bull and German Shepherd mix.

“Our baby died of SIDS, from sudden infant death syndrome,” the baby’s stepfather, who wanted to be identified as Christopher, told The New York Post.

“She also had medical issues. She had a heart murmur. The dog did eat the baby’s face. It was put down,” he added.

However, the Animal Care Centers of NYC confirmed to The Independent Friday that the pet dog was still alive, three days after the horror incident unfolded at the Queensbridge Houses complex in Long Island City.

“Sudden infant death syndrome” or SIDS is sometimes known more commonly as cot death. It is the sudden, unexpected, and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby.

When police arrived at the family’s home on Tuesday morning, the girl’s mother, Lillian Burton, reportedly told cops Kiyanna had been sleeping between her and her partner when they woke up to find the dog gnawing at her face.

Police found Kiyanna unconscious with “a substantial portion” of her face bitten off.

In an interview Thursday with The Post, the baby’s mother protested: “I did not kill my child.”

“Our baby was alive when we all went to sleep. That is the last thing we know,” the stepfather said.

The pair stated that they had only purchased Bella, the small pup, two weeks prior to the tragic incident.

“We think that the dog is so young that it didn’t understand, but it was trying to help the baby because it only targeted the mouth and the nose,” Christopher said.

“We think maybe the baby was gasping for air and the puppy didn’t realize it was a part of her, so the puppy was trying to clear whatever was on her face to breathe,” he said. “We don’t think the puppy was purposely hurting our child.”

The six-week-old puppy was initially thought to have fatally mauled the young child to death ( NY ACC )

The child’s cause of death is yet to be released by the medical examiner.

No charges have been filed by the NYPD.

The Independent contacted the NYPD for an update on the case.