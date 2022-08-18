Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Puppy rescued after getting stuck in Texas sinkhole

The eight-month-old Great Pyrenees dog suffered leg injury

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 18 August 2022 20:01
Comments
<p>A puppy was rescued after being found stuck up to its chest in mud in sinkhole in Texas</p>

A puppy was rescued after being found stuck up to its chest in mud in sinkhole in Texas

(Houston SPCA)

A puppy was rescued after being found stuck up to its chest in mud in a sinkhole in Texas.

Officials say that the trapped eight-month-old Great Pyrenees was spotted by a passing good samaritan in Houston, who raised the alarm.

Houston SPCA says that the dog was unable to get out of the hole because it had suffered a serious leg injury.

The shelter’s animal rescue ambulance was called out and stay were able to safely remove the puppy and take it to the SPCA Animal Medical Center.

Once there, the dog was cleaned and had its leg injury treated.

Recommended

The Houston SPCA says that is hopeful the owner of the Great Pyrenees will come forward to comes to claim it within days.

A puppy was rescued after being found stuck up to its chest in mud in sinkhole in Texas

(Houston SPCA)

If the puppy is not claimed it will go into the shelter’s adoption programme.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in