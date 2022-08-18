Puppy rescued after getting stuck in Texas sinkhole

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A puppy was rescued after being found stuck up to its chest in mud in a sinkhole in Texas.

Officials say that the trapped eight-month-old Great Pyrenees was spotted by a passing good samaritan in Houston, who raised the alarm.

Houston SPCA says that the dog was unable to get out of the hole because it had suffered a serious leg injury.

The shelter’s animal rescue ambulance was called out and stay were able to safely remove the puppy and take it to the SPCA Animal Medical Center.

Once there, the dog was cleaned and had its leg injury treated.

The Houston SPCA says that is hopeful the owner of the Great Pyrenees will come forward to comes to claim it within days.

A puppy was rescued after being found stuck up to its chest in mud in sinkhole in Texas (Houston SPCA)

If the puppy is not claimed it will go into the shelter’s adoption programme.