Putin grants NSA leaker Edward Snowden Russian citizenship

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The Russian president signed a decree granting citizenship to 75 foreign nationals, according to the Associated Press.

Snowden, a former US security contracter, fled the United States in 2013 before revealing a top secret mass surveillance operation by the NSA.

The 39-year-old became a wanted man, and sought shelter from extradition in Russia after his passport was revoked by US authorities.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

In 2017, he married American Lindsay Mills. The couple have two children.

Former President Donald Trump said in August 2020 that he was “very strongly” considering a pardon for the whistleblower.

