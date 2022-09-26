Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Putin grants NSA leaker Edward Snowden Russian citizenship

Snowden fled the US in 2013 and blew the whistle on a secret NSA surveillance operation

Bevan Hurley
Monday 26 September 2022 17:22
Comments
<p>Whistleblower Edward Snowdenhas been granted Russian citizenship </p>

Whistleblower Edward Snowdenhas been granted Russian citizenship

(DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The Russian president signed a decree granting citizenship to 75 foreign nationals, according to the Associated Press.

Snowden, a former US security contracter, fled the United States in 2013 before revealing a top secret mass surveillance operation by the NSA.

The 39-year-old became a wanted man, and sought shelter from extradition in Russia after his passport was revoked by US authorities.

Recommended

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

In 2017, he married American Lindsay Mills. The couple have two children.

Former President Donald Trump said in August 2020 that he was “very strongly” considering a pardon for the whistleblower.

Breaking more to come

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in