Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat

It comes after Moscow’s chilling warning to the West

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 22 September 2022 01:46
Comments
Vladimir Putin accuses west of 'nuclear blackmail' in rare national address

The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned.

It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West, threatening to use “all the means at our disposal” to protect itself.

He also said, “it’s not a bluff” when he vowed that Russia would use its weapons of mass destruction if its territory was threatened.

Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West, threatening to use nuclear power

(Russian Presidential Press Service)

He continued to accuse the West of “nuclear blackmail” and claimed “high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states” had talked about the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia.

Recommended

“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction,” Mr Putin said.

Following Putin’s warning, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said the US could destroy Russia’s Black Fleet or its bases in Crimea “in a devastating strike”.

“He [Putin] knows the US will have to respond if Russia uses a nuclear weapon,” Gen Hodges told MailOnline, though adding that America’s retaliation “may not be nuclear”.

Moscow-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are set to hold referendums on becoming parts of Russia, which could give the Kremlin the pretext for a wider war because Mr Putin would be able to claim parts of his state were being attacked.

The moment of an explosion from a Russian missile attack on the territory of South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Ukraine

(EPA)

The UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Putin‘s actions were “an admission that his invasion is failing”.

“No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.”

A photo showing an atomic bomb explosion

(US Defense Nuclear Agency/AFP vi)

Recommended

Foreign office minister Gillian Keegan questioned whether Mr Putin was “in control”.

She told Sky News: “Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in