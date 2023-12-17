Quaker Oats recalls granola products over salmonella risk

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Quaker Oats Company has recalled over 40 granola products across the US following concern over potentially deadly salmonella contamination.

The company, which is owned by PepsiCo, made the announcement on Friday, advising consumers to check their pantries for affected products. A full list of the recalled items was published online.

Among the affected products were several varieties of Quakers’ Chewy bars. A total of 36 granola bar types were affected and eight types of granola cereal.

“The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella,” a statement on the company website read.

“The products impacted are sold in outlets throughout the United States. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.”

According to CBS, Quaker Oats said it hasn’t received any confirmed reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled products. The company said it has informed the Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

The CDC estimates Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the US every year.

Symptoms of Salmonella illness can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The illness can occasionally be so severe that people need to be hospitalised.