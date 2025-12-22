Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guests dining at an upscale Wisconsin restaurant had an unexpected visitor during their meal when a raccoon fell through the ceiling and bit a customer.

The pesky raccoon got loose inside the Grand Geneva Resort’s Ristorante Brissago in Lake Geneva, about 55 miles southwest of Milwaukee, around 7:30 p.m. on December 14, according to WDJT.

After the creature fell through the ceiling and landed in the dining room, a guest attempted to catch it and was bitten.

Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the restaurant and found the animal barricaded in a corner of a back dining room. Authorities put a trash can over the creature to contain it. Body camera footage showed the officers discussing using a Taser on the raccoon before deciding against it.

Guests dining at a Wisconsin restaurant saw a raccoon fall through the ceiling into the dining room and it bit a guest who tried to catch the creature. ( Getty/iStock )

Matt Snorek, who owns Guaranteed Gone Wildlife Control, used a dog catch pole and cage to trap the raccoon.

“We don’t know how this raccoon got there,” Snorek told Fox 6 Now. “Phone rang, it was the resort in Lake Geneva. They said, ‘Hey, do you do wildlife control?’ I said ‘yes.’”

Snorek described the raccoon as being large and aggressive.

“It was quite a large raccoon. So he was on it for the 25 minutes I was on the way there as this thing was brawling, scratching, hissing,” Snorek said.

While the situation may seem bizarre, Snorek says calls involving wildlife entering buildings happen during Midwest winters.

“When it gets brutally cold like it was these last two days, it’s not uncommon to get these calls for raccoons going into a structure,” he said.

Since the raccoon bit someone, officials euthanized it and tested it for rabies. The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, told Fox 6 Now that the raccoon was negative for the disease.