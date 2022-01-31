Longtime MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow will temporarily step away from her nightly prime time news programme to pursue other projects, including movies and podcasts, according to a new report.

Business Insider’s Claire Atkinson reported that Ms Maddow would alert her viewers of the news on Monday night and that she would vow to be back in “a few weeks”.

Ms Maddow has been a ratings draw for the network for years, anchoring MSNBC’s prime time lineup and a mainstay during special coverage such as political elections.

This is a developing story.