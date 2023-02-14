Fears emerge over missing woman last seen on Ring Cam in Florida

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An army veteran has been missing for over two weeks after she went to visit her children in Florida.

Rachel Schwartz, a 33-year-old mother of two who served in Iraq, was last seen in a Ring Camera leaving her former boyfriend John Scorah’s home in Wimauma, Hillsborough County on 31 January.

She then checked in to a veteran crisis centre in Spring Hill, Fox News reported. Since then, the veteran has been untraceable, her family said.

Elizabeth Schrupp, the sister of the missing mother, said in a Facebook post that Ms Schwartz was supposed to fly back to Minnesota on 4 February. Ms Schrupp said her sister’s phone and social media went silent after she allegedly sent a message to her father expressing concerns.

She reportedly travelled to Florida to visit her two children, who she shares with a different man. However, it remains unclear why she made a pitstop at Mr Scorah’s house.

The Ring Cam footage showed the woman walking away from the former boyfriend’s house with a suitcase and another bag.

According to Ms Schwartz’s family, she has had a rocky relationship with her former boyfriend, who was arrested on charges of battery in April 2022. Ms Schwartz reportedly posted his bond and the charges were later dropped in October.

Following the incident, she decided to move back to her home state of Minnesota, the family said.

The father of Ms Schwartz’s children has filed a missing persons report in Hernando County.

“She’s missing,” Ms Schrupp told Fox News Digital. “We want her to know that we love her and we care about her.”

In a Facebook post, Ms Schrupp added: “Police have conducted welfare checks on her ex-boyfriend’s home- one with no answer and one after she had been missing for almost a week.”

Ms Schwartz has been described as having a height of 5ft 2 inches, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a white sleeveless shirt and carrying a black suitcase along with a smaller black and orange bag.