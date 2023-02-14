Who is Rachel Schwartz, the veteran and mother who vanished in Florida?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An army veteran has been missing for over two weeks after she went to visit her children in Florida.

Rachel Schwartz, a 33-year-old mother of two who served in Iraq, was last seen in footage captured by a video doorbell as she was leaving her former boyfriend’s home in Wimauma, Hillsborough County at 5.46pm on 31 January.

She then checked in to a veteran crisis centre in Spring Hill about 50 miles north of Tampa, Fox News reported. Since then, she has been untraceable, her family has said.

Supposed to fly back to Minnesota

Elizabeth Schrupp, the sister of the missing mother, said in a Facebook post that Ms Schwartz was supposed to fly back to Minnesota on 4 February. Ms Schrupp said her sister’s phone and social media went silent after she allegedly sent a message to her father expressing concerns about an ex-boyfriend.

She reportedly travelled to Florida to visit her two children who she shares with a different man. However, it remains unclear why she made a pitstop at the other ex-boyfriend’s house.

The doorbell footage showed her walking away from the ex-boyfriend’s home with a suitcase and another bag.

Rocky relationship with former boyfriend

According to Ms Schwartz’s family, she has had a rocky relationship with a former boyfriend, who was arrested on charges of battery in April 2022. Ms Schwartz reportedly posted his bond and the charges were later dropped in October.

Following the incident, she decided to move back to her home state of Minnesota, the family said.

Another man, the father of Ms Schwartz’s children, has filed a missing persons report in Hernando County.

Rachel Schwartz (Screengrab/ Elizabeth Schrupp)

“She’s missing,” Ms Schrupp told Fox News Digital. “We want her to know that we love her and we care about her.”

In a Facebook post, Ms Schrupp added: “Police have conducted welfare checks on her ex-boyfriend’s home – one with no answer and one after she had been missing for almost a week.”

PTSD and struggles with other issues relating to stress

Ms Schwartz has been described as having a height of 5ft 2 inches, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a white sleeveless shirt and carrying a black suitcase along with a smaller black and orange bag.

The 33-year-old has PTSD and struggles with other issues relating to stress, her brother-in-law Benjamin Schrupp said, according to Fox.

“I’m creating this post to create some noise,” Ms Schrupp wrote on Facebook on 10 February. “My sister has been missing as of January 31st. She was supposed to fly home Feb 4th. Her last message to my dad was that she wanted to come home and she was afraid of her ex.”

“The same day her phone and social media account went silent. We’ve contacted the Hernando county police department in Florida. We are working with our local police department to get a local agency assist report in Florida since they will not report her missing,” she added.

The Independent has reached out to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for comment.