Multiple US-Canada border crossings closed after car explodes on Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 22 November 2023 18:46
<p>Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. </p>

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

(AP)

All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in New York have been closed after a vehicle exploded on the Rainbow Bridge, near Niagara Falls.

City of Niagara officials said that the incident on Wednesday involved a vehicle trying to enter the US, with the FBI Field Office in Buffalo describing the incident as an “explosion.”

The Rainbow Bridge connects the US and Canadian cities of Niagara Falls and is located less than a mile from the famed waterfalls themselves.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge were all also closed in both directions

