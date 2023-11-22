Multiple US-Canada border crossings closed after car explodes on Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls
All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in New York have been closed after a vehicle exploded on the Rainbow Bridge, near Niagara Falls.
City of Niagara officials said that the incident on Wednesday involved a vehicle trying to enter the US, with the FBI Field Office in Buffalo describing the incident as an “explosion.”
The Rainbow Bridge connects the US and Canadian cities of Niagara Falls and is located less than a mile from the famed waterfalls themselves.
The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge were all also closed in both directions
