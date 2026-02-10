Pride flag taken down from Stonewall Monument by Trump administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rainbow flag, a globally recognized emblem of LGBTQ+ rights, has been removed from the Stonewall National Monument, sparking anger among activists who view the move as a deliberate slight against the country's first national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

The multicolored flag was quietly taken down recently from a flagpole at the National Park Service-run site, located in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. This significant location sits directly opposite the Stonewall Inn, the historic gay bar where a rebellion against a police raid ignited the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The Trump administration has stated that the National Park Service is simply adhering to recent guidance that clarifies longstanding flag policies and ensures their consistent application. A memo from the park service, dated January 21, largely restricts the agency to flying only the flags of the United States, the Department of the Interior and the POW/MIA flag.

However, LGBTQ+ rights activists, including Ann Northrop, have dismissed this explanation, expressing disbelief at the administration's reasoning.

Advocates saw the flag as an important gesture of recognition when it first went up in 2019. ( AP Photo/Richard Drew )

“It’s just a disgusting slap in the face,” she said by phone as word of the change spread and advocates planned a rally Tuesday. “It’s mind-blowing that they think they can excuse this and rationalize this.”

Smaller rainbow flags still wave along a fence. But advocates fought for years to see the banner fly high every day on federal property, and they saw it as an important gesture of recognition when the flag first went up in 2019.

“That’s why we have those flag-raisings — because we wanted the national sanction to make it a national park,” said Northrop, who co-hosts a weekly cable news program called “GAY USA." She spoke at a flag-related ceremony at the monument in 2017.

The flag is the latest point of contention between LGBTQ+ activists and Trump's administrations over the Stonewall monument, which Democratic former President Barack Obama created in 2016. Activists were irritated when, during the Republican Trump's first administration, the park service kept a bureaucratic distance from the raising of the rainbow flag on the city's pole.

Then, soon after Trump returned to office last year, the park service website for the Stonewall monument was among a number of sites taken down for a time after he ordered an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and declared that his administration would recognize only two genders. The government later scrubbed verbal references to transgender people from the park service website for the Stonewall monument.

The park service didn't answer specific questions Tuesday about the Stonewall site and the flag policy, including whether any flags had been removed from other parks.

“Stonewall National Monument continues to preserve and interpret the site’s historic significance through exhibits and programs,” the agency said in a statement.