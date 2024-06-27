The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former New York Jets receiver is “lucky to be alive” after his family escaped a fire this week at their Nashville home.

Aidya Cobb, who is married to ex-NFL player Randall Cobb, posted about the unnerving situation on her Instagram story on Wednesday. She explained that the fire was started by a Tesla charger in their garage late at night and quickly spread.

“We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet,” she said. “I’ll explain more later but posting this in case I miss any appts, calls, texts, meetings. Thank you God.”

Included in the post was a photo of the family’s garage, where a car appeared to have been completely destroyed by the flames.

Randall Cobb’s family home in Nashville became engulfed in flames this week, he wrote on Instagram ( Randall Cobb/Instagram )

The couple shares three sons: Cade, Caspian and Chance. The NFL player gave his own update on Instagram, sharing his relief that the family’s beloved dog, Louie, also made it out safely.

“Thank you all for the love and positive messages,” he wrote.

“First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie. We can’t thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action.

“I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn’t even have water to shoot yet.

“I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family.

“We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on.”

Randall Cobb played with the Jets last year. He previously spent 10 years with the Green Bay Packers.