Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scores of Christian TikTok creators were convinced the Rapture, or biblical end times, would come this week. While it hasn’t – yet – less than half of Americans believe they will make it to heaven should those doomsday forecasts come to fruition.

Those now fretting the end timescan thank South African pastor, Joshua Mhlakela, who went viral this week with his warning.

Mhlakela claimed that Jesus told him he would “come back to the Earth” on September 23 or 24. As those dates came and went, many who believed that Jesus would take true believers to heaven as an apocalypse destroyed the Earth were left confused and disappointed.

While theories about the end times ran rampant online this week, only 46 percent of American adults believe they would “ascend to heaven” if the Rapture were to occur, according to a YouGov poll Tuesday.

Of the remaining people polled, 18 percent said they would “be left behind,” while 36 percent said they were “not sure” what their fate would be.

open image in gallery Scores of Christian TikTokers were convinced the Rapture would come this week, on either Tuesday or Wednesday, but there was still no sign of end times on Thursday ( AP2010 )

Republicans mostly accounted for those who believe they will go to heaven, with 63 percent saying they believe that is their fate. Only 40 percent of Democrats believe they would go to heaven.

Most who believed they were heaven-bound were over the age of 45, with 48 percent of those aged 45-64 saying yes, and 53 percent of those 65 and older.

The majority of those surveyed who were unsure were under 30. Of the respondents between the ages of 18 and 29, 39 percent said they were “not sure.”

Slightly more women than men believed they would go to heaven in the event of the Rapture, according to the survey. Fifty percent of female respondents said they would, whereas only 42 percent of male respondents were positive about it.

The idea of the Rapture -- a belief not explicitly found in the Bible -- has spread across social media, and TikTok is inundated with videos about the impending doomsday. Some users began referring to the app as “RaptureTok,” though it’s unclear how many videos were sincere.

open image in gallery In preparation for the Rapture, one women bought Bibles for those who would be left behind ( Getty/iStock )

Some TikTok users seemed to take it very seriously, including one man, Tilahun, who shared a video in August saying that he was selling his car to prepare for the Rapture.

“Car is gone just like the Brides of Christ will be in September,” the user, who describes himself as “a prophet and evangelist to nations” in his bio, wrote in the caption.

A woman on TikTok named Melissa shared a video saying she was preparing her house for “people who are left behind” by buying Bibles and marking a few scriptures.

The Rapture is one of a list of doomsday theories that have captivated Americans over the years. Other memorable instances include the 2000 Y2K bug or in 2012, when the Mayan calendar predicted the world would end on December 21 that year.