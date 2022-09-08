Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

America’s rarest snake found choked to death on a centipede

It was the first time in four years a rim rock crowned snake has been seen

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 08 September 2022 01:45
Comments
<p>One of North America’s rarest snakes was found in Florida after it choked to death on a giant centipede</p>

One of North America’s rarest snakes was found in Florida after it choked to death on a giant centipede

( Florida Museum of Natural History)

One of America’s rarest snakes was found in Florida after it choked to death on a giant centipede.

Scientists say that the rim rock crowned snake was discovered in the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

The snake is so rare that it was the first time one had been seen in four years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

The dead snake, which is non-venomous and endangered, was found by a hiker who alerted park staff and it was taken to the museum for research.

A giant centipede was found jammed halfway through the snake’s mouth, giving scientists their first proof of the reptile’s diet.

Recommended

An autopsy determined that the size of the centipede was likely what killed the overly ambitious snake, with CT scans showing that the snake’s windpipe was blocked where the centipede was the widest.

The museum’s study was published in the journal Ecology on 4 September.

It was the first reported sighting of the rare creature in four years

(Florida museum of Natural History)

“It’s extremely rare to find specimens that died while eating prey, and given how rare this species is, I would never have predicted finding something like this. We were all totally flabbergasted,” said Dr Coleman Sheehy, the Florida Museum’s herpetology collection manager.

The species is so rare that scientists rarely get a chance to study them.

“We can’t say for sure whether or not they’re still present in peninsular Florida. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, but their habitat has basically been destroyed,” added Dr Sheehy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in