Video reveals rat-infested Family Dollar warehouse as FDA issues warning

A shocking video shows the extent of a rodent infestation at a West Memphis, Arkansas distribution facility of Family Dollar, as the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the safety of products from the chain in six states.

More than 1,000 dead rodents were recovered after an inspection of the distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.

“Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination. More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation at the facility in January 2022,” the FDA said in a statement on Friday. A consumer complaint prompted the investigation, the FDA said.

A warehouse worker, Robert Bradford, captured the shocking scene in a cell phone video, WREG Memphis reported. “Here you go friend, you want some chip?” he can apparently be heard saying as he dangles a Pringle in front of a rat in the facility.

“It’s 61 aisles in the warehouse, you’re going to see them from aisles one to 61. They be running around, they be on the floor inside the boxes,” he told the local news station.

The states impacted include: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The products affected include various dietary supplements, cosmetics, pet food, and other medicinal items.

Family Dollar said that it was issuing a voluntary recall of the impacted items, adding that it was not aware of any customers falling ill related to the issue.

“Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product,” the company said in a statement. “Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.”

The West Memphis, Arkansas location apparently had a history of rodent issues, the FDA said. “Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.”

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin said in a statement. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”