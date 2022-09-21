Shocked homeowner in Alabama finds snake in toilet

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homeowner in eastern Alabama got an unwelcome surprise when they discovered a large snake in their toilet, according to a local police department.

The reptile – later identified as a grey rat snake – was found by a resident of Barbour County, Alabama, who called the police to their home last week.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Eufaula Police Department said the snake was an unexpected call. They were able to release the reptile into a “suitable habitat” nearby.

Grey rat snakes are found across the United States and, according to the Indiana Indiana Department of Natural Resources, are non-venomous and mostly black or dark brown in colour.

The mouths of the snakes, which can grow as long as as 2 metres (or 7 feet), are white.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift,” said the police department in Eufaula, a town roughly 73 miles southwest of the Alabama state capitol Montongomery. “Today was no exception”.

The department continued: “However a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcome visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat.”

Making light of the encounter, the police department added: “The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake. In the snake’s defence, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty”.

More than a thousand people commented on the Facebook post expressing their horror at the snake-filled toilet, with one person writing: “Glad it wasn’t my house!!”

Grey rat snakes are typically found in deciduous woodlands, prairies, stream valleys, and on rocky hillsides, according to the Indiana natural resources department.