When is the deadline to get Real ID? Here’s what to know

The deadline to obtain a Real ID is looming — and millions of Americans still don’t have one.

Now, officials are warning that many could face delays in their travel if more people don’t comply ahead of next month’s deadline.

"There's going to be a phased approach of enforcement, but people may experience travel delays,” TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha told CBS News.

Here’s what you need to know about Real IDs:

open image in gallery The U.S. will soon require residents to have Real IDs to fly or enter certain federal buildings ( Getty Images )

When is the Real ID deadline?

Americans have until May 7 to obtain a Real ID.

After that, you won’t be able to enter certain federal government buildings or get through airport security with your regular driver’s license.

If you don’t get a Real ID ahead of the deadline, you can still use a valid passport or military ID. If you live in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont or Washington State, you can also use an Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced ID.

What are Real IDs?

Real IDs are harder to counterfeit and are enhanced to meet higher security standards. All Real IDs have a star in the top right corner.

The Real ID Act was first passed in 2005 after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The 9/11 Commission had recommended the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses and identification cards.”

However, the deadline has been pushed back again and again — until this year.

Millions of Americans still don’t have Real IDs with just a month left until the deadline. The Transportation Security Administration tells CBS News that two out of ten people who pass through airport security checkpoints don’t have the proper identification that will soon be required, whether a passport or a Real ID.

open image in gallery An example of a REAL ID-Compliant Non-Commercial Driver's License. The star in the corner shows it is a Real ID. ( Commonwealth of Pennsylvania )

How do I get a real ID?

The Department of Motor Vehicles in all 50 states are issuing Real IDs. You can still get them after the May 7 deadline, too.

When you head to the DMV, you’ll need to bring a valid ID, passport or birth certificate; proof of your date of birth; proof of your social security number; and two items that show you live in that state.