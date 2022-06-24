Eight women filming ‘Bad Girls Gone God’ reality show rescued off Arizona mountain

Eight people reportedly filming a religious reality show called Bad Girls Gone God had to be rescued off a mountain in Arizona.

Three people were taken to hospital for heat-related problems. The Phoenix Fire Department said on Facebook that the people on the women’s retreat needed help to leave the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain.

Fire officials said the group began their hike around 7am and didn’t bring a lot of water or other supplies.

Several of the hikers told KPNX that they had flown to Pheonix to take part in the religion-based reality programme.

They added that the show is focused on health and wellness and that those taking part engage in physical exercises.

One of the hikers, Kristin Livingston, told KPNX that the hike was supposed to be a “spiritual” challenge but that they didn’t realize how difficult the endeavour would be.

“We definitely didn’t realize just how intense it was,” Ms Livingston said.

Two women, aged 50 and 42, and a 24-year-old man were taken by ambulance to hospital after hiking in heat reaching above 100 degrees fahrenheit (38C), according to CBS News.

