Mass recall of kitchen faucets sold on Amazon over lead exposure concerns

More than 100,000 kitchen faucets from three different brands sold on Amazon have been recalled over dangerous lead exposure concerns.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued three separate recall warnings for the faucets “due to dangerous lead exposure.”

Each federal agency recall warns the faucets had been tested and found to contain lead, which “can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children.”

In total, around 103,000 faucets have been recalled. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using them and to get a refund.

open image in gallery The recalled Vfauosit kitchen faucets were sold on Amazon by the seller Whisper08 between January 2024 and this May ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

There have been no reported injuries.

The CPSC said lead ingestion can lead to neurological effects on infants and young children. Officials said the harmful effects may include “attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ.”

The faucets are from the brands Vfauosit, Kicimpro and Basdehen. All were manufactured in China and ranged in price from $30 to $40.

The Vfauosit kitchen faucets have a brushed nickel finish and a pull-down detachable spray nozzle. They were sold on Amazon by the seller Whisper08 from January 2024.

The Kicimpro faucets are also brushed nickel with a pull-down detachable spray nozzle and were sold on Amazon from January last year under the brand name.

open image in gallery The recalled Kicimpro kitchen faucets were sold on Amazon from January 2024 to this May under the brand name ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The Basdehen kitchen faucets have a matte black finish with a spring spout design and a detachable spray nozzle. They were sold on Amazon by the seller Chenfeng Store between May 2024 and this May.

Officials said the Vfauosit and Basdehe faucets “were also found to leach other contaminants.”

The CPSC said consumers can discover if their faucet has been recalled by searching the brand name and “kitchen faucet” in their Amazon purchase history.

open image in gallery The recalled Basdehen kitchen faucets were sold on Amazon by the seller Chenfeng Store between May 2024 and this May. ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Customers should contact Amazon sellers directly for guidance on the disposal of the faucet and a refund. The Amazon sellers or Amazon itself are contacting all known purchasers directly.

The CPSC added: “Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal to receive the refund.”

The Independent has reached out to the sellers for comment.