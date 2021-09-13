Two workers found dead at waste recycling plant in North Carolina

Two employees at a recycling plant in North Carolina have died after being found unresponsive.

The unnamed workers were discovered at Valley Proteins in Fayetteville at 1.30pm Sunday.

Firefighters in Hazmat suits evacuated the plant, and detectives from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the deaths.

Sheriff Ennis W Wright said the names of the two who died are being withheld until family can be notified.

“Our deepest sympathies are with their families, friends, and coworkers during this time,” Mr Wright said.

Valley Proteins is based in Virginia and collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil.