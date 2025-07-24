Red Lobster’s new CEO brought seafood chain back from brink of bankruptcy. He did it by reading customers’ comments
Red Lobster’s new CEO brought the seafood chain back from the brink of bankruptcy and he did it by reading customers’ comments.
Last month, Red Lobster launched its comeback menu with new crab-themed dishes, including table-side seafood boils, and it seems to be working.
Until September 14, seafood lovers may choose between the Mariner’s Boil, which features a Maine lobster tail, and the Sailor’s Boil, which features smoked sausage.
These boils can be enjoyed with a choice of three different seasonings, including Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter and Old Bay. The waiter shakes up the seasoning with the seafood in a bag right in front of the customers.
Damola Adamolekun, Red Lobster’s 36-year-old CEO, told ABC News’ Good Morning America Thursday, “We read the comments to see what people are saying. We try to react quickly to deliver what they want.”
"There was a group of people saying, 'We want more heat, more spice, more flavor options.' And within a week, we turned it around and added a spicy option, an extra spicy option, a new flavor, Old Bay and Parmesan, and Cajun sausage. And we did that within a week," the executive added.
Under the leadership of Adamolekun, Red Lobster has been successfully restructured following the company's bankruptcy filing in May 2024.
The seafood joint previously had to close more than 100 of its nearly 650 restaurants amid financial struggles, which were inflicted in part by its endless shrimp fiasco.
Red Lobster ended up losing $11 million from an original once-a-week promotion the company made a permanent menu item.
The all-you-can-eat shrimp deal caused chaos with customers eating more seafood than the restaurant could afford, staying at their tables for hours and lengthening wait times for other customers.
Adamolekun told GMA the company has no intentions of putting endless shrimp back on the menu.
