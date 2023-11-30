College football player dies a week after collapsing during team weights session

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A college football player has died at the age of 22, a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a team weights session.

Reed Ryan, a defensive lineman for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), died on Tuesday. According to his obituary, his death was the result of “an undetected genetic heart condition”.

The incident occurred in the weight-room of UMD, as Ryan underwent a workout with other members of the UMD Bulldogs football team.

Following the rapid response of UMD athletic training staff, who used CPR to regain Ryan’s pulse, he was transferred to the ICU at St Mary’s Duluth.

“Reed Ryan, our much loved son, brother, uncle, teammate, and friend was welcomed by the angels into Heaven on November 28, 2023,” his obituary read.

The obituary described Ryan as having a “contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years”.

“Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team,” it said.

Ryan also loved to travel, draw, cook and collect shoes, as well as starting his own online vintage store named Thrifted Tiger.

Having graduated from Waunakee High School in 2019, he was the State of Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Year and recipient of the Tim Krumrie award.

Following that, he accepted a full scholarship to play football at North Dakota State University (NDSU) for four seasons. In 2023, he was welcomed as a Bulldog at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The obituary said that he had died “doing what he loved”.

UMD head football coach Curt Wiese described Ryan as “the epitome of a UMD Bulldog” and said his legacy would “live on forever”.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing," Mr Wiese said in a statement, shared online.

"Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him.

“We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time.

“Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through."

Ryan is survived by his parents, Erin and Stephanie, his sister Robyn, and his brother Chase.