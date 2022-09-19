Pilot killed as plane goes down in a fireball during Reno Air Races in Nevada

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pilot was killed when their plane struck the ground and burst into flames during the Reno Air Races in Nevada on Sunday.

Race chairman Fred Telling said there had been a “fatal accident” during the third lap of the Jet Gold Race, causing all other pilots to be grounded.

The horrific moment was captured in the races’ live stream on YouTube, which showed the plane hitting the ground and exploding into a fireball beftop.ore bouncing several times and tumbling to a stop.

This story is breaking and will be updated.