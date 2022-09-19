Pilot killed as plane goes down in a fireball during Reno Air Races in Nevada

A pilot was killed when their plane struck the ground and burst into flames during the Reno Air Races in Nevada on Sunday.
Race chairman Fred Telling said there had been a “fatal accident” during the third lap of the Jet Gold Race, causing all other pilots to be grounded.
The horrific moment was captured in the races’ live stream on YouTube, which showed the plane hitting the ground and exploding into a fireball beftop.ore bouncing several times and tumbling to a stop.
“Oh no. Oh no,” one commentator can be heard saying, before the other says: “We’ve had a catastrophe here.” Race controllers can then be heard announcing “red flag, red flag”, stopping the event.
The pilot’s name has not yet been made public.
“As you can appreciate, at this moment in time, there’s actually very little specific data that we can provide,” said Mr Telling at a news conference. “However, we can confirm that during the Jet Gold Race on the third lap, there was a fatal accident at outer pylon five today.
“There will be a detailed investigation conducted by the NTSB, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration. All other pilots landed safely, and race operations were shortly thereafter curtailed and suspended.
“I personally, and we as a board, express our deepest sympathies with the pilot’s family and friends, as well as the racers and the race fans who make up our family.”
The Reno Air Races are held every September at Reno Stead Airport in Nevada, featuring competitions between various classes of aircraft such as biplanes and jet planes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies