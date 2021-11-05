AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2021-RACE — Republicans plan to forcefully oppose race and diversity curricula in public schools as a core piece of their strategy in the 2022 midterm elections, a coordinated effort to supercharge a message that mobilized right-leaning voters in Virginia this week. Democrats dismiss the strategy as race-baiting. By Thomas Beaumont, Aaron Morrison and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,260 words, photo. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2021 below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTELLIGENCE-VACCINES — Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government’s vaccine mandate, leading to concerns from Republican lawmakers about potentially hurting agencies considered critical to national security. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 960 words, photo. Also see VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-MANDATE-EXPLAINER below.

CLIMATE-MANGROVES — Mangroves, among the most important ecosystems on the planet, store several times more carbon by area than tropical forests. But they are under threat from development and climate change. If protected and restored, however, mangrove forests can be part of the solution to addressing climate change by acting as carbon sinks and coastal buffers against tropical storms, flooding and other extreme weather events. By María Verza, Christina Larson and Victoria Milko. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video.

GAZA-MALE GUARDIANSHIP — A young Gaza woman is fighting back in the courts, desperate to get a travel ban lifted that blocks her from leaving because of a male guardianship law enacted by Hamas earlier this year. The law enabled her father to petition a court to freeze her travel and her Turkish scholarship expires by the end of the year. By Fares Akram. SENT: 670 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN — Two women from different walks of life — one a rebel, the other a bureaucrat — face an unknown future in the Afghan capital. Together, they represent a broad spectrum of women who have remained in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

AHMAUD-ARBERY-GEORGIA-TRIAL — Three white men are to stand trial for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice. By Russ Bynum. SENT: 550 words, photos, video.

TRENDING NEWS

MEXICO-RESORT ATTACK — Two dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Mexican resorts. SENT: 780 words, photos.

DUBAI-BIKES-ON-HIGHWAY — For a few hours, bicyclists rule Dubai’s busy superhighway. SENT: 90 words, photos.

MORE ON ELECTION 2021

ELECTION 2021-BLACK LEADERS — When New Yorkers this week chose Eric Adams as their next mayor and Alvin Bragg as the next Manhattan district attorney, they elevated two more Black men into high office at a time when the city and state are being led by a historic number of Black leaders. SENT: 910 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-MANDATE-EXPLAINER — The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. By Business Writers Tom Krisher and Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EMERGENT-BIOSOLUTIONS — The federal government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this spring. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — While people are now able to travel freely in Australia’s more populated east, COVID-19-free Western Australia will maintain its tight restrictions into next year, state leaders say. SENT: 510 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after House reconvenes at 8 a.m. With CONGRESS-BUDGET-HIGHLIGHTS — What’s in the bill now.

NATIONAL

POWELL FUNERAL — Colin L. Powell, the widely praised soldier-diplomat who died of complications from COVID-19 last month, is being remembered at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. SENT: 720 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after noon service, video.

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — Witnesses at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial say the first man shot on the streets of Kenosha was “hyperaggressive,” threatened to kill Rittenhouse and another man who were patrolling with guns and later lunged for Rittenhouse’s gun in an attempt to take it away. SENT: 810 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial continues at 10 a.m.

INTERNATIONAL

ETHIOPIA-TIGRAY-CRISIS-NEW-ALLIANCE — Ethiopia’s Tigray forces are joining with other armed and opposition groups in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war, organizers say. SENT: 470 words, photos.

CHINA-LGBT — A LGBT advocacy group in China that has spearheaded many of the country’s legal cases pushing for greater rights is halting its work for the foreseeable future. SENT: 340 words, photos.

HAITI-NO PHOTO — Haiti is not one story. It is many stories — overlapping, colliding, advancing relentlessly to violent and heartbreaking endings. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-SINGAPORE-DEATH-PENALTY — Singapore is due to hang a Malaysian man next week for smuggling a small amount of heroin into the country, but legal and human rights groups are urging the execution be halted because the man is intellectually disabled. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — After two disappointing months of hiring, a key question overhanging the U.S. jobs report for October will be whether companies found more success this time in filling millions of open positions. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 680 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. release of report, then expanded.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 610 words, photos.

