Hero dog leads police to owner’s car wreck

Story of ‘amazing’ German Shepherd who saved owner’s lives went viral on Facebook

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 05 January 2022 15:13
Comments

Winter storm strands hundreds of Virginia motorists

A hero dog led New Hampshire troopers and members of the local police department to a crash site on Interstate 98. authorities have said.

The German Shepherd, who New Hampshire trooper Sandberg and members of the Lebanon Police Department thought had runaway from its home on Monday, led a patrol to a car crash.

The dog led authorities down Interstate 89, not far from the New Hampshire border with Vermont, where a “damaged section of guardrail near the Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 junction” was found.

“Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers observed a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over,” said New Hampshire State Police in a post on Facebook.

The German Shepherd, named Tinsley, “belonged to one of the injured occupants of the truck,” and “It quickly became apparent” that the dog had led the patrol to the crash site, the post added.

Recommended

The owner of the German Shepherd and another passenger were found seriously injured and with signs of hypothermia, having been thrown from the truck.

“Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers were able to quickly call for medical assistance.” the state police department said.

Temperatures in Manchester, about 70 miles southeast of Lebanon, were around -6.6C on Monday night when police found the crashed vehicle on the interstate.

The German Shepherd was not injured and the crash was under investigation on Monday.

More than 13,000 people have reacted to the Facebook post about Tinsely, with 14,000 sharing the post and thousands commenting that the dog was “amazing”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in