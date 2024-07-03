‘I am not a church boy,’ RFK Jr says after ex-nanny claims he assaulted her in 1998

Support truly

Robert F Kennedy Jr has defended himself against allegations of sexual assault by a former babysitter saying, “I am not a church boy”.

The independent US presidential candidate made the comment after former babysitter Eliza Cooney alleged that he assaulted her at his home in 1998.

The allegations were reported in a Vanity Fair article.

“The article is a lot of garbage,” Mr Kennedy said on the Breaking Points podcast when asked about it.

“Listen, I have said this from the beginning. I am not a church boy. I am not running like that,” he added. “I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

He accused Vanity Fair of “recycling 30-year-old stories”.

Asked if he was denying the allegations made by Ms Cooney, the politician responded: “I’m not going to comment on it.”

Ms Cooney, 48, told Vanity Fair she kept the alleged assault secret until the Me Too movement began in 2017 and she told her mother about it.

RFK Jr admits he has 'perception problem' as he defends conspiracy theories

After Mr Kennedy, 70, announced his campaign for the presidency in 2023, Ms Cooney also confided in two friends and a lawyer.

She was 23 when she was hired by Mr Kennedy and his then wife as a live-in nanny at the family’s home in Mount Kisco, New York, in 1998. She claimed Mr Kennedy touched her leg at a business meeting and later appeared shirtless in her bedroom before asking her to rub lotion on his back.

“I thought, isn’t Mary home?” she recalled. “Doesn’t she do this for you?”

She however ended up putting the lotion on him reluctantly and quickly. “It was totally inappropriate,” Ms Cooney said.

In another alleged assault, Ms Cooney said Mr Kennedy came up behind her, blocked her inside the room and groped her, putting his hands on her hips and sliding them up along her rib cage and breasts.

“My back was to the door of the pantry and he came up behind me,” she recalled. “I was frozen. Shocked.”

Robert F Kennedy Jr speaks at the Libertarian National Convention on 24 May 2024 in Washington, DC ( Getty )

Mr Kennedy, son of former attorney general and Democratic presidential nominee Robert F Kennedy, said recently that he stood by his many controversial positions and downplayed the strident public disapproval many of his famous family members have expressed for his campaign.

“I am in a position that no independent has been in history,” he said, insisting that in a head-to-head race he would beat Donald Trump and vanquish Joe Biden by a “landslide”.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Kennedy’s campaign for comment.