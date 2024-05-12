‘RFK Jr’s brain worm’ appears on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Just days after US presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr revealed that a worm ate part of his brain and died inside his head, the “parasite” made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

Cast member Sarah Sherman donned an elaborate worm costume for the segment and slurped on a “brain drink” as she revealed to Weekend Update host Colin Jost that she is a big fan of the independent candidate.

“I mean, come on, look at this guy. What worm wouldn’t love this?” she told Jost, pointing at a photo of a shirtless RFK Jr.

“He looks like a pack of chicken thighs left out in the sun. And check out his face! He looks like someone left Bruce Springsteen in the microwave too long.”

RFK Jr, an anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist who is running in the 2024 election, admitted this week that he had suffered from a brain worm, following a The New York Times investigation.

The revelation raised questions about his health as the 70-year-old has presented himself as a youthful alternative to presumed presidential rivals Democrat Joe Biden, 81, and Republican Donald Trump, 77.

Ms Sherman also took the opportunity on the comedy sketch show to poke fun at RFK Jr’s anti-vaxx platform.

“RFK’s body was a worm’s paradise, okay? Not a single drop of vaccine in sight,” she said, as the studio audience erupted in laughter.

“My whole parasite posse hung out in there. Shout out to hookworm, botfly, that fish that swims up your pee stream, and my man, Tom Sandoval.”

Vanderpump Rules star Sandoval became known as “the worm with a mustache” after his co-star James Kennedy called him the name during a heated reunion show following the season 10 cheating scandal dubbed “Scandoval.”

Still in worm character, Ms Sherman also threw jabs at actor Kevin Spacey, who endorsed RFK Jr on Monday.

The worm told viewers that she ate the part of Spacey’s brain that “understood the word no.”

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes a campaign announcement at a press conference on 9 October 2023 ( Getty Images )

The actor has denied new allegations of sexual harassment and assault from men that were made against him earlier this month.

Ms Sherman wrapped up the segment by declaring her love for RFK Jr.

“Hey, RFK, I miss you. I miss your body. I miss that beef jerky face,” she seductively told the camera.

“And if you want me back, meet me at the top of the Empire State Building tonight. I’ll be there wearing my Marilyn Monroe dress, singing, ‘Happy birthday, Mr. Future President.’”