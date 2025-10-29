Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

RFK Jr's old campaign bus keeps appearing around the country - and no one knows who now owns it

RFK Jr’s former campaign bus has been spotted in a variety of places all the way from California to Washington, D.C.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Wednesday 29 October 2025 17:07 GMT
RFK Jr goes off about TikTok video of pregnant woman 'gobbling Tylenol'

The bus once used by Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s presidential campaign has been popping up all over the country — but no one seems to know who has been behind the wheel.

The patriotically-colored converted RV, featuring the current Health Secretary’s face and “Kennedy 2024,” has been seen in Santa Monica, California, Reno, Nevada, and Washington, D.C., amongst other seemingly random locations, The Boston Globe reported.

When it was spotted in Reno, the bus had bicycles mounted on the back. It was later spotted at the week-long desert community and art festival, Burning Man. Most recently, it was in Washington, D.C., where it may have gotten a parking ticket last week, according to the report.

It remains unclear who has been driving the bus on its apparent cross-country road trip.

Kennedy’s campaign and his office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services both said they were no longer affiliated with the vehicle.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s old campaign bus has been making appearances across the country, though no one knows who has been operating the massive, converted RV
The bus was purchased in Florida in 2023 for about $191,000, according to campaign finance records. It was later sold in March 2025 for $165,000 to advocacy group, MAHA Action, which supports RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, the Globe reported.

The same day the nonprofit bought the bus, the group also bought podcasting equipment, website addresses and email lists from the campaign for about $1.2 million, according to the report. The group said they do not currently own the vehicle.

The bus still had an active title as of October 21, according to the report. However, its Florida registration expired in June. A Carfax report also revealed there had been no change in ownership since RFK Jr’s campaign had been using it.

A Washington, D.C. resident who spotted the bus last week told the Globe it didn’t have license plates and was parked illegally. However, when it was reported, the city closed the request, saying that the bus had not committed any violations because it was a “Director of Health Kennedy Jr. health tour bus,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works told the outlet that if no citation was issued, it was either because the bus was in compliance with street signage or because it was no longer there when law enforcement arrived to give a ticket.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which Kennedy now leads under President Donald Trump, has no affiliation with the bus, the Republican National Committee told the outlet. HHS had also referred the Globe to the RNC for questions, though the RNC said it did not know who currently owns the bus.

Robert F. Kennedy, who ran as an Independent in the past presidential race, was appointed as HHS secretary by President Donald Trump
The Independent has reached out to HHS and RNC for comment.

Campaigns typically do not purchase their own bus, as they cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, campaigns are allowed to purchase their vehicles under specific rules, according to FEC guidance, which states that any personal use beyond a “de minimis” amount is supposed to be reimbursed to the campaign.

Kennedy, who ran for president in the last election as an Independent before endorsing Trump in August 2024, campaigned under the slogan to “Make America Healthy Again.” Even after dropping out the race, his campaign remained active to fundraise under “MAHA” and to support Trump, according to the report.

A campaign spokesperson told the Globe their operations are set to conclude by the end of the year, having officially paid off Kennedy’s campaign debt this spring.

Comments

