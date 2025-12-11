Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage soccer star whose unexplained death has shocked her college community participated in a viral TikTok “devil trend” just days before.

Claire Tracy, a second-year student at Rice University in Texas, died on Sunday, according to a statement put out by the institution’s undergraduate dean, Bridget K. Gorman.

The 19-year-old’s cause of death and further information surrounding the tragic incident are unknown, though she had made several posts to TikTok in the days before.

One video included the caption “my version of the devil trend.” The strange viral trend sees users reach out to friends or chatbots, such as ChatGPT, using the prompt: "The devil couldn't reach me, how?"

Users are then given a brutally honest explanation of their flaws and insecurities.

In her video, Tracy posted screenshots of her asking a chatbot questions, which included a lengthy answer.

"You saw too clearly, thought too deeply, peeled every layer back until there was nothing left to shield you from the weight of being alive,” the reply read. “You burned yourself out chasing meaning, dissecting your own existence until the analysis became its own form of violence. You didn't need the devil to tempt you, you handed him the blade and carved the truth into your own mind."

In previous videos, Tracy shared other personal details relating to her struggles with mental health. In September, she posted a picture of herself with the caption "Depression got so bad I started drowning myself in investment banking interview prep to prevent myself from having time to think ... !"

The Independent has contacted Houston police for updates on the investigation into the teenager’s death.

Originally from Wisconsin, Tracy was a talented athlete and had led her high school to multiple championships before coming to Rice in 2024, according to the dean’s statement.

“Claire was a finance major and had close friends and a bright spirit. Our hearts go out to Claire’s family and all who knew her and are grieving her loss,” the statement read.

In a separate statement, Brian Lee, Rice Women's Soccer Head Coach, said: "The entire Rice soccer community mourns the loss of Claire Tracy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to Claire's friends and family and to the many current and former teammates, whose lives were impacted by Claire's kindness. She will forever be in our hearts."