NFL free agent Richard Sherman was arrested for burglary and domestic violence according to arrest records from the King County court.

USA Today reports that Mr Sherman was booked into jail on Wednesday and has been denied bail. His case is being investigated as a felony.

Before becoming a free agent, Mr Sherman, 33, spent his past three years playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, Mr Sherman played for the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL Player's Association issued a statement acknowledging the arrest.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.’’

No further information has been made available.

According to ESPN.com, Mr Sherman was denied bail, though a spokesman for the Redmond Police Department said that practice is typical for individuals facing domestic abuse charges.

According to the police spokesman - who would not confirm the name of the arrested individual to ESPN - the department received a 911 call from the residence around 2 am. The caller said an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was trying to force his way into the house.

The spokesman said that when police arrived on scene the individual was still outside the home. According to the police, the situation somehow escalated, resulting in a fight between the police and the man. The man was eventually subdued and taken to a hospital where he was checked for injuries.

After he was cleared, he was booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

No one at the residence is believed to have been injured.