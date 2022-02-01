One student was killed and another critically injured after a shooting outside a Minnesota high school.

Police say that the two victims were shot on the sidewalk outside South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota, and the suspects fled the scene immediately in a vehicle.

The two were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead and the other was taken into surgery, according to KARE11.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne told reporters the two victims were shot outside the South Education Center around 12:07pm on Tuesday.

“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” Chief Henthorne said.

“Our community, our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts go out to District 287, their students, their families and our community.”

Police, and special agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are now on the scene.

District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said staff members and police responded immediately after the shooting, and the campus was locked down.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. To us there are students who come through the doors every day, we care for them, and this is a terrible tragedy and loss,” said Ms Lewandowski.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and will do everything we can to work to support the families, classmates and staff in whatever way possible.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz took to Twitter to address the shooting.

“I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

The South Education Center is a partnership of 11 metro-area school districts in Minneapolis and serves student with unique needs.

Law enforcement was called to the school last September after reports of a student on campus with a handgun.

The school was locked down and police took a student into custody near the school’s entrance, and found a loaded weapon in the student’s possession.