Maltese politician calls out Ridley Scott for ‘disrespectful’ comments about country

Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott is facing backlash for comments he made about Malta, one of the locations where he filmed scenes for the long-awaited sequel.

While speaking with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan during a recent promotional Q&A, Scott, 87, advised people against vacationing in the European island country.

Calling Malta, where he’s filmed three times, “a treasure trove of architecture,” Scott said: “I wouldn’t advise going there on holiday.”

He then added: “I would not go back there on holiday. But see, architecture goes from medieval right into the Renaissance, and when it’s good, it’s spectacular.”

The Blade Runner director’s remarks, which were picked up by the Times of Malta, have since angered local politicians, who have condemned Scott for his “disrespect” towards their home.

On December 27, Parliament of Malta member and former leader of the Nationalist Party, Adrian Delia, shared a screenshot of the article — titled “Gladiator director tells fans not to visit Malta on holiday” — on Facebook.

“Dear Ridley Scott, You have achieved worldwide fame and probably deserve it; You have amassed countless accolades and with that contingent wealth which you have earned; You have mesmerized millions with tales of historic legend brought to life,” Delia wrote.

“Sadly however seems you have not managed to learn respect,” he said. “Towards those who welcomed you warmly, shared and lent their history and culture and showered you with millions to credit to your tax bill. How unfortunate. You advised the world not to visit us as tourists.”

“Well, allow me to advise you not to visit at all. Not to screen your movies, not to plunder our hard earned tax coffers and certainly not to spit disrespect in our faces,” he concluded.

The Independent has contacted Scott’s representative for comment.

In an earlier Facebook post, Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech shared an edited clip of Scott’s Q&A which excluded the portion where he tells people not to visit the country on vacation.

Grech is now facing calls for resignation by The Nationalist Party’s Shadow Minister for Culture, Art, the Film Industry and National Heritage, Julie Zahra, who accused him of uploading a “censored” and “manipulated” version for his own benefit.

“Johann Grech was humiliated by the director Sir Ridley Scott who directed the film Gladiator 2 in Malta,” Zahra claimed in a Facebook post.

“And what did Commissioner Johann Grech do? He uploaded this interview on his Facebook but censored it and manipulated what Sir Ridley Scott really said by only using what suits him,” she continued.

“Johann Grech must step down immediately,” Zahra said, adding that Grech’s “position is no longer tenable because he lost all credibility.”

“I continue to maintain that the film industry can reach its true potential by also focusing on local talent while supporting them in their initiatives and putting them on a level playing field,” she said. “The Maltese film industry deserves much better.”