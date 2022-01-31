Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$ap Rocky
Rihanna and A$ap Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child
Rihanna and A$ap Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she's pregnant with her first child.
Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat and jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem which is A$ap's hometown.
In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace.
Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City:
“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”
