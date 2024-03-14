Agency investigating if missing student Riley Strain was over-served by Nashville bar

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tennessee agency regulating alcohol has launched an investigation into whether or not missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was over-served at Luke Bryan's bar in Nashville.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Wednesday an investigation had been launched, according to WSMV4.

Mr Strain, 22, was reportedly recorded on surveillance video wandering around downtown Nashville on Friday night after he was kicked out of the 32BRIDGE bar.

He has since disappeared.

Investigators want to know if the bar overserved Mr Strain, and if the establishment bears any responsibility for the student's disappearance.

“There are no specific rules or statutes that governs escorting out intoxicated patrons from their businesses or providing assistance in getting someone home,” the TABC's Comms Director Aaron Rummage said in a statement. “However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred.”

Mr Strain was visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip and was separated from his friends after he was kicked out of the bar. His friends tried contacting him, but received no answer. At 1:40pm the following day, they reported Mr Strain missing.

Video footage collected by police showed Mr Strain walking around Nashville, and eventually wandering near the Cumberland River.

Chris Dingman, one of Mr Strain's friends, reportedly learned the missing student had been spotted by a group of homeless individuals on the night of his disappearance.

“I was talking to family members currently in downtown Nashville searching, and we have found another homeless person that had acknowledged that Riley had been in that area,” Mr Dingman told WSMV4. “This now makes two people that have done confirmation. These are areas that the camera had stops. We don’t have any footage. Basically, the areas where his phone quit pinging. We now do have visual confirmation from two homeless camps that Riley was in that area.”

TC Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Bryan's 32BRIDGE bar, said it was cooperating with the Metro Nashville Police Department to hand over security footage and any other information that might assist in the search for Mr Strain.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return,” the restaurant group said.

Bryan, a country singer, posted on social media that Mr Strain's disappearance was "scary" and said he was praying for the young man's safety.