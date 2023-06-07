Watch live as Rishi Sunak meets with Kevin McCarthy on US trip

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak meets with Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, on his US trip.

The prime minister has arrived in Washington DC for two days of meetings with business leaders and senior politicians, culminating in discussions with Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

In that meeting, Mr Sunak is expected to seek greater economic co-operation with the US, push for the UK to be at the centre of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, and share unease over green tech subsidies.

Ahead of that discussion, he will meet with Mr McCarthy and other members of the US Congress.

The prime minister’s trip comes days after the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed, a incident that Mr Sunak also addressed amid Ukrainian claims that Russia was behind the attack.

“What I can say is if it is intentional, it would represent, I think, the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and just would demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression,” he said.