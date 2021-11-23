Kyle Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson that authorities had failed the city of Kenosha by failing to stop the rioting in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting.

The teenager blamed Wisconsin’s governor and city officials for the violence that saw him travel to Kenosha and shoot two men dead and wound a third.

“The police have a hard job, I did not really think they got the support they needed, the national guard should have been called out but the city failed the community. The governor, Tony Evers, failed the community and there should have been much more resources for that,” he told Carlson on Fox News.

The 18-year-old was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and other felony charges by a jury in Wisconsin last week.

Mr Rittenhouse, who was 17 when the violence unfolded last August, told his trial that he had acted in self-defence when he shot the men at a BLM protest in the city.

The civil unrest took place after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back during an arrest.

Mr Rittenhouse told Carlson that he had been in Kenosha on 25 August to help protect businesses being hit by rioters.

He said during the interview that he had tried to turn himself into police in Kenosha, but was unable to because of barricades and fences, so he drove 20 miles and turned himself in to Antioch Police Department.

Mr Rittenhouse said he did not think he would be arrested as he had acted in self-defence, but that he was detained because of a “mob mentality” and videos of the incident that had emerged.