A missing four-year-old boy was found “hungry and thirsty” but safe after spending two days on his own in a remote area of Montana.

Rescuers say that they came across a cold Ryker Webb on Sunday after he disappeared from his home in the northwest part of the state.

The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when he went missing from a property south of Troy and east of Bull Lake after last being seen playing with the family dog, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that the initial search for Ryker using drones and helicopters was hampered by “very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling.” They also said that the dense vegitation in the area added complications to the search effort.

But on Sunday, 53 people were all searching for Ryker when the youngster was found near Pine Ridge Road and South Fork Bull River Road in Sanders County, about 2.4 miles from where he went missing.

The sheriff’s department said that Ryker was “in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold,” when he was found.

He was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.