ABC News has reportedly fired long-time weatherman Rob Marciano due to behavioural misconduct.

The meteorologist – who has fronted weather coverage at the outlet for 10 years – is said to have previously received warnings over his conduct and had reportedly been sidelined for “anger management issues.”

According to the New York Post and other US outlets, Mr Marciano, 55, was released by the network on Tuesday, though it was not clear if a specific event had resulted in his dismissal.

He was hired as a senior meteorologist by ABC in 2014.

In March 2023, Page Six reported that he had been banned from the Good Morning America (GMA) studios in Times Square, in New York, after making people feel “uncomfortable”.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” one insider told the outlet at the time.

Another source told Page Six, “He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

Mr Marciano has not reacted to the reports publicly or online, and was still sharing ABC News weather content on his personal Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

The Independent has reached out to ABC News for comment about the reports of Mr Marciano’s dismissal.

Mr Marciano has previously provided weather reports on other ABC News platforms including its digital live-streams – World News Tonight – and does in-the-field reporting for GMA.

Prior to his lengthy stint with the outlet he worked as a meteorologist and anchor at CNN.