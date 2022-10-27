Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A real estate mogul who was among the dozens of parents caught up in the college admissions scandal has died by suicide, according to reports.

Robert Flaxman was found dead in his Malibu, California, home after friends asked police to carry out a welfare check, TMZ reported.

Flaxman, 66, was one of 53 people charged in 2019 with paying vast sums of money to ensure their children were admitted to top schools across the country.

The college admissions scandal saw Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huff charged for paying mastermind Rick Singer to fraudulently inflating exam scores to secure college entrance.

Flaxman spent one month in jail in 2019 after admitting to paying a combined $325,000 to help his son and daughter into colleges.

He was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $50,000 fine.

Former Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman spent two weeks in jail in 2019 after admitting one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin served half of a two-month sentence also related to the college admissions scandal. The former Full House star pleaded guilty in to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in 2019.

According to TMZ, authorities did not find a suicide note. Authorities told the news site that Flaxman had a history of depression.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.