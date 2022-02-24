Robin Roberts announces her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer

Robin Roberts has announced her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer.

Roberts shared the news on Thursday (24 February) in a video on social media.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing,” Roberts said. “At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Roberts said Laign had surgery last month and will now start chemotherapy.

“Thankfully, the prognosis is good, and we’re so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others,” she told viewers.

Roberts, herself a survivor of breast cancer and MDS (a type of cancer affecting blood-forming cells, for which Roberts received a bone marrow transplant in 2012), added: “[Amber] and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her as she was for me.”

The anchor said she will be “away from GMA from time to time” as she supports Laign through treatment.

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges,” she added. “Like my mama said, everybody’s got something. Please know that you are in our prayers, and hopefully we’re in yours too. Blessings to all.”