Robin Roberts announces her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer

Laign had surgery and will now start chemotherapy, says Roberts

Clémence Michallon
New York City
Thursday 24 February 2022 16:19
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on 5 May 2018 in New York City

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on 5 May 2018 in New York City

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Robin Roberts has announced her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer.

Roberts shared the news on Thursday (24 February) in a video on social media.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing,” Roberts said. “At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Roberts said Laign had surgery last month and will now start chemotherapy.

“Thankfully, the prognosis is good, and we’re so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others,” she told viewers.

Roberts, herself a survivor of breast cancer and MDS (a type of cancer affecting blood-forming cells, for which Roberts received a bone marrow transplant in 2012), added: “[Amber] and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her as she was for me.”

The anchor said she will be “away from GMA from time to time” as she supports Laign through treatment.

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges,” she added. “Like my mama said, everybody’s got something. Please know that you are in our prayers, and hopefully we’re in yours too. Blessings to all.”

