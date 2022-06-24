New York Attorney General Letitia James has vowed that the state will “always be a safe haven” for women seeking abortions as she slammed the “vicious decision” to overturn Roe v Wade.

The state’s top lawyer issued a statement minutes after the conservative-majority US Supreme Court handed down its ruling and effectively pushed back the reproductive rights of the American people by half a century.

“The Supreme Court’s vicious decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is one of the darkest moments in the history of this nation,” she tweeted.

“Make no mistake: While other states strip away the fundamental right to choose, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure our most vulnerable and people from hostile states have access to this lifesaving care.”

She added: “Everyone in this nation deserves the right to make their own decisions about their bodies.”

On Friday the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, ending the right to abortion access for millions of women across America.

The court released its opinion on the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday morning, with the justices ruling 6-3 to strike down the constitutional right to an abortion and send the powers back to individual states.

In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Roe – as well as the 1992 ruling on Planned Parenthood v Casey that further cemented abortion as a constitutional right – was “egregiously wrong” and “must be overruled”.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” he wrote.

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

“And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

In the dissent, liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan blasted the decision.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” they wrote.

“It is truly sad.”