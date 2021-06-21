Boy, 12, in hospital after getting trapped on rollercoaster ride

A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalised after an accident at a roller coaster attraction in Branson, Missouri.

Officials say the accident happened about 7.30 pm Sunday at The Branson Coaster.

Emergency responders were called to the attraction, and found the child trapped under a ride with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Firefighters from Branson County took an hour and forty minutes to free the boy from the roller coaster, the department wrote on Facebook.

He was then flown to a hospital in the Springfield area with serious injuries, and remains in hospital.

Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office are investigating what caused the incident.

The Branson Coaster is an attraction off highway 76 featuring an “Alpine” style of roller coaster, or toboggan run.

Riders are thought to ride alone, or in twos, although there were no other injuries reported on Sunday.

The Independent has reached out to the Branson Coaster for comment.